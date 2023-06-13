Abuja Court gives consent judgment, re-allocates N63m property to Delta man

THE Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama, has given consent judgment as parties involved in the purchase of N63million property have agreed to re-allocate another property worth N63m to the claimants.

The claimants, Dr. Michael Uadiale and Dr. Enojare Uadiale, had in 2021 through Mr.Friday Egbot petitioned the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Salis Ventilated Homes Limited, Alhaji Saliu Abubakar to the Inspector General of Police and other security agents over unlawful seizure of their N63million paid property.

The court had in the presence of parties and their counsel agreed that the said terms of settlement filed on 10/8/022 and endorsed by parties has been entered as the consent judgment in the suit.

The parties which are Egboreshare Friday, standing for the claimants; Saliu Abubakar, defendant and Managing Director, Salis Ventilated Homes Limited; Ofodile Okafor, SAN. counsel to the claimants and Chief E. Egbebu, counsel to the defendants had agreed that the terms of settlement be entered as judgment in the suit.

According to the terms of settlement, as agreed by parties, Abubakar has agreed, signed and re-allocated to Uadiale and Dr. Enojare Uadiale, a block of three bedroom flat (Block 9A, B, C, D) (Carcass).