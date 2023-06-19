Abolo felicitates with Oborevwori at 60

The Chief Executive Officer of Diadem Global Business Consults, korrect Logistics, Diadem Properties, and Bookings Amb Abolo Obaro has congratulated the Delta state Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

Abolo in a congratulatory message stated that Oborevwori has achieved a lot at 60.



He noted that Oborevwori 60th birthday is worth celebrating considering his leadership qualities.



“I wish to congratulate the Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

“Oborevwori has been diligent and steadfast in serving the people of Delta State.

“I believe in his leadership and I am convinced he will make Delta State proud.

“I pray he will flourish in wisdom, prosper in health.” he prayed.