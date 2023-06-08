Abiodun reappoints Talabi as SSG, Taiwo as DCOS

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday appointed Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This was confirmed through a statement issued in Abeokuta, by the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Information, Mr. Waheed Adesina.

In the same vein, the government announced the reappointment of Dr. Toyin Taiwo as Governor Abiodun’s Deputy Chief of Staff.

The appointments, according to the statement, take immediate effect.