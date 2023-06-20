Abiodun hosts Ogun lawmakers, pledges open-door policy

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday, met with the members of the 10th Ogun State House of Assembly, with a promise to operate an open-door policy to all, regardless of party affiliations, religion or tribe.

Playing host to the members, who were led by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, to the Governor’s Office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Abiodun said, politics is over, stressing that there is need for all elective officials to join hands to serve the people.

The governor appreciated the members for conducting themselves in an orderly manner during their proclamation and inauguration, noting that it was an indication that the State is peopled by those who know how to resolve their differences amicably.

“Let me deeply appreciate your sense of responsibility, your leadership qualities that has been exhibited by each and everyone of you at this time. This is how we like to be defined as a State. A State that upholds the tenets of democracy, a State that knows how to resolve its problems, a State that resolves its differences peacefully.

“We must remind ourselves that we are the industrial capital of Nigeria. We are the investors’ destination of choice, we are the education and religious capital in Nigeria and we are a State with many firsts.

“By what you have exhibited today, you have enshrined your names in the history book and your footprints in the sand of times. Ogun State is not a crisis riddled State and that is how we like to be defined,” the governor stated.

Abiodun commended those who contested elections and lost, for their magnanimity and ensuring that the proclamation and inauguration was not only peaceful, but rancour free.

He appreciated members of the 9th Assembly for their cooperation and collaboration in the last four years, saying though they are a different arm of government, it was imperative for all arms to cooperatively and collaboratively work together for the successful implementation of the vision mapped out by the executive.

The governor expressed the hope that the 10th Assembly, would build on the foundation laid by the 9th Assembly by legislating on issues that affect the people positively.

“I want to promise you that I will be the governor of all. Elections have been keenly contested and some of us have emerged winners; others were not so lucky, but the State remains. We are all here to remain the winner. There is no victor and there is no vanquished. We are all here to represent the people of the State. So politics is now behind us, campaigns are now behind us.

“I am pledging that I will be the governor of all. I will maintain an open door policy to everyone regardless of party affiliations, religion and tribe. I promise to continue to be fair, just and equitable. I promise to support you in the discharge of your legislative duties, which are to pass laws and provide oversights for different sectors of the State,” the governor assured.

While calling for the cooperation of the lawmakers, the State helmsman reminded them of the vision of his administration which is “to provide good governance while creating an enabling environment for a Public Private Partnership which is fundamental to the economic growth of the State and individual prosperity of the people and Building Our Future Together mantra as encapsulated in ISEYA”.

Speaking earlier, the Speaker, Oluomo, said the members came on a courtesy visit to appreciate the governor for his support to the House at all times.

He informed the governor on the peaceful conduct of the proclamation and inauguration of the 10th Assembly, assuring him of their resolve to work as a team by cooperating with the executive for peace and the development of the State.