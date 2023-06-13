Abiodun congratulates Akpabio, Abbas

…..says new NASS leadership final fulfilment of installation of transformational leadership

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday congratulated former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for emerging as the President of the Senate.

Akpabio, who was also a former governor of Akwa Ibom State was elected unopposed by his colleagues on Tuesday, while Barau Jibrin emerged as the Deputy President of the 10th senate.

The governor, who personally witnessed the elections both at the Senate and House of Representatives, also congratulated Hon. Tajudeen Abbas who emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives with Hon. Benjamin Kalu becoming the Deputy Speaker.

Abiodun, in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Mr. Waheed Adesina, described the emergence of the new NASS leadership as the final fulfilment of the installation of transformational leadership in the country, which began with the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor added that the emergence of both Akpabio and Abbas as the leaders of the 10th NASS was in line with the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that it was a testament to the confidence reposed in them by the party and their colleagues to steer the ship of the legislative arm of government.

Describing the new leadership as a round peg in a round hole, Governor Abiodun said Akpabio has a wealth of knowledge to deploy in managing the affairs of the senate having been a governor and a minister.

Hon. Abbas, the governor added has garnered the requisite legislative knowledge for a smooth working relationship with the executive.

He said that the combination of Akpabio and Abbas will help President Tinubu in his transformation agenda for the country.

He urged the lawmakers to collaborate with the leadership in foisting on the nation, a vibrant legislature, while also calling for a harmonious relationship with the executive in the quest to reposition and transform Nigeria.