Abiodun appoints six special advisers

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed six Special Advisers to be in charge of some key agencies in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, that the appointment was towards ensuring smooth day-to-day running of government activities.

Those appointed were Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, in charge of the Ministry of Finance; Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan, Budget and Planning; Jamiu Akande Omoniyi, Ministry of Housing.

Others are Engineer Adebowale O. Akinsanya to superintendent Ministry of Works and Housing; Mr. Olusina Ogungbade, Ministry of Justice and Dr. Tomi Coker for the Ministry of Health.

The statement recalls that the 9th House of Assembly in the State had earlier approved the request of the Governor to appoint 20 Special Advisers to maintain the momentum of his administration pending the appointment of Honourable Commissioners to various Ministries.