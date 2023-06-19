Abia to begin payment of salary arrears by end of June – Otti

…Says forensic audit of workers on-going

By Steve Oko

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has said that the State Government will begin payment of backlog of salary arrears owed workers by the previous administration with effect from the end of June.

This is as the Governor explained that forensic audit of workers had begun to ascertain the actual number of workers in the state.

Otti had during his inaugural speech promised to defray all arrears of salary owed workers in the state before the end of 2023.

Some workers were owed over 30 months’ salary arrears by the immediate- past administration of Gov Okezie Ikpeazu.

The workers who were on indefinite strike before the exit of Ikpeazu only suspended their strike about one week after Otti assumed office to enable settle down for governance.

Speaking at a reception held in honour of the member representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia federal constituency, Hon. Obi Aguocha, Gov Otti said his administration was putting measures in place to clear the nearly N200 billion debt it inherited from the Ikpeazu-led Government.

“I must assure you that we will deal with them. By the end of this month we would start paying confirmed salary arrears.

“You also know that a lot of our elderly people, who have retired, have been owed several years of pension arrears. We promised during our campaign that we were going to defray the arrears. We will start as soon as possible.

“What is holding us is that we also found out that there is a lot of fictitious figures and numbers that cannot be confirmed”.

Otti said his Government had embarked on proper verification of workers in the state civil service prior to the commencement of payment of the outstanding salaries.

“So we have started with the forensic audit to ensure that we will be paying the right people.

“We plead with you to exercise patience and understand with us as we work to make Abia State a better place”.

Speaking earlier, Hon. Aguocha thanked Dr. Otti for all his supports which contributed to his victory, and promised to complement the Governor’s efforts in repositioning Abia State.