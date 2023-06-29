Abia suspends permanent secretaries, head of service, appoints acting HOS

Following the inauguration of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Recovery of Properties and Funds belonging to Abia State Government, the Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has directed the immediate suspension of the Head of Service (HOS) and all Permanent Secretaries in the State civil service.

Disclosing this in a statement Kazie Uko, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor opined that the Governor has approved the appointment of Lady Joy Maduka, Director, Ministry of Education, as Acting Head of Service (HOS).

His words: “All the Permanent Secretaries, except the following: John Pedro Iroakazi – Clerk of the House; and Mrs. U. G. Uche Ikonne – Solicitor General are by this notice directed to hand over to the most senior Director in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies. This directive takes immediate effect.”