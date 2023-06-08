Abia: I didn’t vow not to pay April salaries – Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia state governor Dr. Alex Otti, has denied that he vowed not to pay April 2023 workers’ salaries in the state which was left by the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu administration.

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Promise Uzoma Okoro, had alleged that Otti has vowed not to pay the April 2023 workers’ salaries which was unpaid by the Ikpeazu administration.

Otti,who stated this through his Special Adviser on Media and publicity,Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, explained that his administration was marshaling out the right strategy towards clearing the salary arrears owed workers in the State

He said; “The report is fake. Governor Otti never made such a statement. Governor Otti stated that he will pay the May salaries first before tackling the unpaid salaries left by the past administration.

“I read with dismay, the fake report being widely circulated by one Promise Uzoma Okoro wherein he alleged that the Governor of Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti, has vowed never to pay the April salary arrears left behind by the former government of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

” Mr. Okoro could not state where and when the governor made the statement. He probably anchored his assumption on the plans of the Governor to pay May’s salary first, which of course is his immediate priority before tackling the humongous accumulated salary arrears left behind, which include the April salary Okoro mentioned.

“Governor Otti understands the place and importance of payment of salary as an enabler of economic growth and development and is therefore marshaling out the right strategy geared towards clearing the Abia salary mess.

“Curiously, the poster who had earlier claimed that Governor Ikpeazu wasn’t owing April’s salary is now talking about nonpayment of the same April salary after Ikpeazu had left office.

“The public should see the report as one of those fabrications dished out to draw media traffic and deceive unsuspecting members of the public and should be disregarded.”