Abia Gov, Otti directs Nursing/Midwifery institutions to pay fees to designated Bank accounts

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has directed the payment of fees accruing to all the state-owned Nursing/Midwifery institutions to designated Bank accounts.

Disclosing this in a statement Kazie Uko, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said the General Public, especially Parents, Guardians and Students of all the state-owned Nursing/Midwifery institutions are hereby informed that starting from the 27th of June 2023, all fees must be paid through the bank to a designated UBA account that will be found in the Acting Principal’s office of each institution.

Otti noted that: “Any cash payment made by or on behalf of any student outside of this designated bank account will not be acceptable. Please be guided. This directive takes immediate effect.”