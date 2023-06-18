Abductors demand N10m ransom for Ondo cleric

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The abductors of the 67-year-old Chief Imam of the Uso community, in Akure North council area of Ondo state, Alhaji Ibrahim Bodunde Oyinlade, have demanded N10m ransom for his release.

Recall that the Islamic cleric was abducted at his farm by no fewer than five gunmen.

Reports had it that they trailed him to his farm located at Asolo Farm Camp, Uso community and abducted him at about 3 pm on Saturday.

One of the victim’s relations told newsmen in Akure, that the kidnappers have finally demanded for ransom.

The relation who spoke with newsmen in confidence said ” After he was kidnapped last Saturday, they called us and informed us that the Chief lmam is with them and that we should be prepared and look for good money to secure his release.

” One of the kidnappers, called today and demanded N10 m ransom before they will release the chief imam.

” They insisted we should pay on time otherwise we will find ourselves to blame.

” We begged them that the victim is a religious leader and that the family can’t afford the ransom demanded, but they insisted they would not reduce the ransom.

” The family members are now confused. Where can we raise N10 m with the present situation in Nigeria?

Meanwhile, reacting to the abduction of the cleric, the state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said the police detectives and the vigilante men were already combing the forest in search of the victim.

Odunlami said ” At about 6 pm on Saturday, a report was made at Uso Divisional headquarters, that the Chief Imam of Uso went to his farm in the morning and did not return.

” He was later traced to the farm by his people, they saw his phone and his vehicle intact but couldn’t find him.

” The DPO and his men with local vigilantes are currently in the bush to trace the whereabouts of the cleric”

Odunlami claimed ignorance of the kidnapper’s request for ransom from the family of the victim.

She however assured that the victim would soon be rescued unhurt by the security personnel.