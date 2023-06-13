Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom in Kaduna 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Chancellor of Kafanchan Diocese,Rev. Fr. Emmanuel U. Okolo has announced that Rev. Fr. Jeremiah Yakubu, the abducted Kaduna Catholic Priest, has regained freedom from his captors.

Father Okolo in a statement, stated that “with hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our brother, Rev. Fr. Jeremiah Yakubu, who was abducted by armed persons from the Rectory at Holy Trinity Parish, Karku, in Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, at the late hours of Sunday June 11, 2023.”

He stated that Fr. Jerry was released on Monday evening, 12 June, 2023 and thanked all those who have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of their Priest and others who are still in captivity.

He stated that all their Priests were directed to kindly celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving to God on 13 June, 2023 for the quick release of Fr. Jerry Yakubu.