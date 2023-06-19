Abbas mourns Kaduna Assembly member, Madami

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed sadness over the passing of a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Madami Garba Madami.

Madami, who was elected to represent Chikun Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly passed away on Saturday.

Abbas in a statement by his media aide, Musa Kirishi on Monday said he received the news of Madami’s demise with shock, noting that the lawmaker died at a time his services to his constituents and Kaduna State were needed most.

The Speaker who sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the people and government of Kaduna State, especially the people of Chikun, over the loss also prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the departed a peaceful rest.