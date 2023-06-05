Aba law students to get N200,000 bursary from US law graduate

By Steve Oko

Law students from Aba, Abia State, are to enjoy an N200,000 annual bursary from a US fresh law graduate, Victor Benjamin Nwankpa.

The benefactor and President of Big Brother Benjamin Foundation said the gesture was part of his contribution to positively affect lives and to encourage academic excellence.

He further said that the gesture which was in conjunction with Benjamin Family Initiative, was aimed at preparing Aba youths for global competitiveness in essay writing.

Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Youth Council, and the Coordinator of the scheme, Mazi Chika Adiele, said the beneficiary of the gesture would be the champion of a research on the laws of intestacy in the Igbo region.

The competition, he said, would be among indigent law undergraduates from Aba.

According to him , to qualify for participation in the research, “one must enroll with the Nigerian Law School ; and must hail from the city of Aba”.

He also said that participants “must show proof that they are economically challenged”.

The Coordinator gave topics for the essay as “Compare the intestacy succession doctrine of the Southeast Nigerian region to a western country of your choice”; and “Explain whether marital property should pass to the spouse or first child of the deceased”.

According to the Coordinator, winner of the contest will be announced on July 1, 2023.

He said that all entries are to be submitted through: [email protected],

adding that they must not exceed 1000 words.