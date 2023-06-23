AAU: NANS tackles Obaseki over 300% increment in tuition fees

By Joseph Erunke

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has flayed recent increment in tuition fees of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, by the Edo State Government, describing the development as unacceptable.

The students body said the action of the government attested to its belief that Governor Godwin Obaseki was in a mission

to take education beyond the reach of the poor and average citizens of Edo and Nigeria in general.

NANS’ National Vice President Inter-Campus Affairs,Egbeahie Vanessa,in a statement,on Friday,alleged that the current state government has not laid a single building foundation in the foremost state owned university.

“NANS condemns in totality the outrageous over 300% increment in tuition fees by Edo State Government in Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma. We condemn the attitude of the state governor towards tertiary education in the state and his ambition of wanting to take education beyond the reach of the poor and average citizens of Edo and Nigeria in general.

“That this current state government has not laid a single building foundation in the foremost State owned university is shocking.

“The last three years in the university has been about victimisation of staff and students, intimidation and threats to whoever dares to speak up against the non-conforming and anti-educational policies of Edo State Government aimed at full indirect commercialisation of state owned tertiary institutions,”it said.

According to the students group,the acting Vice Chancellor and his deputy are known by all for thier high handedness and constant threatening of students.

It ssid Prof. Marshall Azeke has in partcula proven with his attitude towards students to be unfit for the exalted office currently occupied.

“Speaking up against any unwholesome act by the management is a huge sin as the management staff have t5urned themselves into executive bullies. The acting VC has threatened to suspend the students union government for daring to challenge the school fees that he would not have been able to afford if not for the privilege of being a Vice Chancellor,”it said.

The statement read further:”It is pathetic to note that the school is running under a high level dictatorship and intimidation of both Staff and students.

” Victimisation and threats to both Staff and students leadership is the practice of the school management under the supervision of a team hired by the visitor to the University.

“NANS is aware of the draconian style of the management in wanting to impose the outrageous school fees on the newly admitted students and we want to use this medium to tell all the prospective students and their parents not to subject themselves and children to the deadline threat by the management of the university.

“We urge parents not to be excited by the admission offers to the point of hurriedly paying the outrageous cost that they may not be able to sustain till the end. Parents should remember that accommodation, feeding and other expenses are also there for them to pay alongside.

“To this extent, we are passionately appealing to parents and prospective students who are financially enabled enough not to encourage the new fee regime by hurriedly paying in line with the heartless deadline by the university management.

“In solidarity, as we plan an all-out engagement with the school management, we are appealing to parents and prospective parents to show solidarity by staying away from paying the outrageous fees.”