A  state of flux

Heraclitus, a great old Greek Philosopher, is credited with the theory which formally acknowledged, in a pedagogic sense, the endemic change in everything. To him, every existence undergoes permanent and perpetual change, nothing is permanent but change itself.

Chief Alao Aka-Basorun, the most colourful former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, at whose feet, some of us learnt so much about public life, law, civil society activism and politics, though never partisan, then took a philosophical view of the Babangida Transition Programme and gave a damning verdict of insincerity bedevilled with what he called “a hidden agenda”.

Attracted by the philosophy of fresh air with the infusion of the new-breed, some of us threw our hats into the ring of the segmented transition by which I emerged elected Chairman of the defunct Ilaje Local Government of Ondo State in December 1990, three years after my Youth Service.

Others, in 1992, were elected in the states as governors or members of the States House of Assembly and in 1993, members of the National Assembly. One can say categorically that there is no person remaining in Nigerian politics today whose participation predated the IBB political transition.

Yet at the climax of the programme in 1993, the annulment of the untainted presidential election result which gave victory to MKO Abiola finally derailed the programme, giving vent to the rather clairvoyant prediction of Aka-Basorun. The rest is history.

Yet never in our history has the Nigerian federation and her people been plunged into a state of uncertainty, helplessness, fear and despair like the eight years of the Buhari presidency. It may sound most boring to keep talking about the evil that characterised that administration, yet it cannot be overemphasised that the country may not recover from it for a long time.

In a sane clime, if the Buhari government survived a vote of no confidence or outright impeachment, it would be most unthinkable that a second term would be contemplated for him. Yet in a country bedevilled with ethnic politics and a political elite’s rapacious love for power, he was awarded a second term on the sorrow, tears and blood of the hapless citizens.

I still remember one of the political leaders who visited Afenifere at the residence of our Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in 2019 and told us, that in spite of Buhari’s state of health, he should be returned to power “even if on wheelchair”.

The endemic seeds of ethnicity and religion crisis in Nigeria gained their full birth in a ferocious dimension such that the news, on daily basis, was not that citizens were killed but the number in hundreds.

Even government soon got tired of its usual crocodile tears in form of empty press statements in condemnation of the killings. It condoned the killings and displacement of citizens from their ancestral homelands and shamelessly created camps for them while the invaders loomed large in other people’s homes.

Justifying the horrendous killings, Governor Nasir el-Rufai warned everyone, including the military, of the fatal consequences of any attempt to reclaim the land from the invaders. Addressing the press in 2017 to explain an earlier statement credited to him, he said as follows:

“People are making reference to what I tweeted in 2012. I tweeted that any person, soldier or not, that kills a Fulani, takes a debt that will be repayable in 100 years. It is a statement of fact. It is not a threat. In 2012, the General Officer commanding 5 division of the Nigerian Army in Jos, gave an instruction that it behoves on the governor of Plateau State to wipe out two Fulani settlements just outside Jos on the suspicion that they have weapons. This was reported by the governor of Plateau state and the commander gave the order and I heard about it. I called and said please don’t do that. Go and surround the place and search for weapons. But that was not the objective. The objective was to remove them from the settlement because they are settlers and people that think that land is their ancestral land, want to take the land”.

Those who need a humongous federal power for continued oppression utterly resisted the campaigns for the restructuring of the federation. Even as Governor of Borno State when it was reasonably expected that Kashim Shettima would value the need for devolution of power as an integral part of the restructuring campaign, he declared: “Restructuring my foot; let’s restructure our minds, let’s restructure our quality of governance. When people are talking of artificial intelligence, when others are talking of robotics engineering, of nanotechnology, we are talking of restructuring the federation; our problem is not an issue of devolution of powers, let’s be very honest”.

Notwithstanding the temptations to that effect, we have and deliberately refrained from commenting on any aspect of the on-going proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Court. Not just because of my membership of the Labour Party/Peter Obi legal team or that the issues therein are subjudice, but because the time therefore is not auspicious. However, it is safe to say that the process that makes credible election impossible is one of the symptoms of a state in the perpetual state of flux.

As we said two weeks back in this column, those who said there was nothing wrong in the same faith joint presidential ticket of the APC are the same championing regional and religious balance in the National Assembly. They numbered and counted the Senators by their faiths and arrived at a majority Christian population of 57 out of the total number of 109.

Whatever the motives, the voting pattern which produced Akpabio, a Southern Christian as Senate President, did not show dominant consideration for either religion or region. Just as it was thought the issue has been laid to rest in the interest of party supremacy which ensured that the choice of the APC has prevailed, the nation was on Sunday treated to an emerging crisis in the Senate where 22 of the APC senators have perfected plans to decamp to the PDP to ensure that a new President of the Senate comes from the North in order that the President, Senate President and Chief Justice of Nigeria, all respective heads of the three arms of the Federal Government.

It is, however, not too fast into the past that while Muhammad Buhari was President, Ahmad Lawan was Senate President, while His Lordship, Ahmad Tanko was Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 until his resignation in June 2022.

Have you ever seen a situation where people were appointed into political offices and everywhere is like a grave yard or those declared as number one are more bothered about a man they said came third. It’s not the way the cookie crumbles but signs of fear imminent change.

It reminds me of the thesis of one of the political leaders of our party, the Social Democratic Party, in my local government in the 190s, Chief Isiah Adewole Demehin, former Commissioner for Information in the old Ondo State who defined politics simply as ‘Open and Close’. In preparation for the primaries, when our opponents were confident of having sealed the delegates in the day, he would order us into the boats in our riverine environment in the night to open campaigns to woo them to our side.

It was a complete democratic process which would have ended with the freest, fairest and most peaceful election of Basorun MKO Abiola. We were never taught the new concept of attainment of power by snatching, grabbing and running away with it, which puts the polity and its appurtenances in permanent state of flux.

Nigeria, we hail thee.

*Sola Ebiseni is the Secretary General, Afenifere and South West Coordinator OBIDATTI.