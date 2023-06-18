A diamond for the Sheriff of Delta

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori

By Fred Edoreh

For many Deltans, all roads lead to Asaba on Monday, June 19, to celebrate with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as he marks his 60th birthday.

It is a double celebration, first for the gift of life, second for the grace of his successful inauguration as Governor as the celebration has been tagged and, even most importantly, for supplications for more wisdom and strength for him to shepherd the affairs of the state in God’s speed.

It has been an eventful 60 years marked with the call from a humble beginning to the service of his Osubi community as their Chairman; his Okpe Kingdom as the Ukodo, the Supervisory Councillor for Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie and twice the Assemblyman for the local constituency; the state, first on different assignments in pursuit of security and peace and as the longest and only two-term Speaker of the most effective and harmonious House of Assembly; the nation as first Treasurer and later Vice Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures; and humanity with his numerous personal charity works ranging from high volume educational scholarships to youth and women empowerment and other humanitarian activities in health care and various support schemes for the needy.

But, it has also been 60 years of challenges, both in the determination for self development and, not the least in the process of his emergence as Governor, but it all attests to the fact that all powers belong to God.

These events have not only bestowed him with uncommon sobriety, humility, wisdom and experience, but a granitic dedication to the service of the people.

When many social critics rate the effectiveness of legislatures with how rancorous and obstructive they can be against the executive, he chose to be different in the deeper understanding that the purpose of government is for the welfare of the people, and that requires team work and not hostility among the three arms.

Oborevwori is only a few weeks in office as Governor but his first moves has continued to give assurance of a brighter future for the state and its people as has been seen in the calibre of persons he called into his transition committee and his first appointments for the positions of Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff and Senior Political Adviser.

Even more reassuring for a multi ethnic state like Delta were his golden words at their inauguration: that his administration would have zero tolerance for nepotism and any form of bigotry, and that all parts of the state shall be treated equally in the distribution of infrastructure and social amenities.

It is an assurance that Deltans can take to the bank for, as many of his former colleagues have testified, in line with his Pan-Deltan attribute, he demonstrated same disposition as Speaker.

At his inauguration, he capsuled his social contract with Deltans in the two key words: “Consolidation because I am continuing from where the previous government stopped, and advancement because I am advancing Delta State to greater heights in inclusive economic growth, human capital development, infrastructure renewal, and peace and security. I am committed to making life richer, better, and more fulfilling for our people.”

In simple terms, no projects from the outgone Governor Okowa administration shall be abandoned while there will be MORE projects for the good of the people.

Those words have lifted hope in Delta, but as they say, “Oshobey” is not one man’s job. It therefore behoves all Deltans to not only resolve to join hands to patriotically play their parts but to always join in prayers for the Government towards the manifestation of these ideals.

Sixty is the confluence between yesterday and tomorrow, activism and sobriety, agitation and equilibrium, the desired and the profitable, and these are all well balanced in Sheriff Oborevwori as a guarantee for a bigger, brighter Delta.

*Edoreh, a journalist, lives in Asaba