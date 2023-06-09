9th NASS fueled Buhari’s borrowing spree, HURIWA alleges

…warns 10th NASS against becoming rubberstamp appendages

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, on Friday, knocked the 9th National Assembly over its legislative backing to the borrowing spree embarked upon by the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko asked the about-to-be inaugurated 10th National Assembly not to become a rubber stamp appendage of the executive arm of government.

The rights group said it was shameful that Buhari’s government moved Nigeria’s debt profile from N42 trillion to N77 trillion and this they noted has had attendant effects on debt servicing, which rose from N1.06 trillion in 2015 to N5.24 trillion as of 2022 and debt-service-to-revenue ratio grew from 29 percent to 96 percent. He noted that the data was from the Budget Office.

Huriwa’s Onwubiko said, “The 10th NASS must avoid being remote-controlled from Aso Rock, for independence of legislature is vital for nation building, strengthening of democratic institutions, amongst others.

“The 10th NASS must ensure zero tolerance to contract scams by members. The Tinubu government must avoid meddling in the affairs of the legislature, face the hydra-headed monster of terrorism, banditry, herdsmen attacks, unstable economy, unemployment, amongst others.

“He must also ensure his cabinet is devoid of corrupt officials who contributed to plunging Nigeria in the latest ranking of the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International in January 2023.”