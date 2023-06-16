99% of oil theft carried out by Army, Navy – Dokubo tells Tinubu

–Says powerful cabals operating from Abuja behind bunkering

—Adds: My people in all parts of Nigeria

Former Niger Delta militant, Alhaji Asari Dokubu, Friday, said over 99 per cent of oil theft in the country is carried out by the army and navy.

Dokubo also alleged that the people perpetuating oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region are powerful cabals most times operating from Abuja with the entitlement mentality

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Dokubo said that the reason behind his visit was to give words of encouragement to the President for his actions and pronouncements since he assumed office.

According to him, “We discussed the issues of security and oil theft in Niger Delta. Myself and my brothers assured Mr. President that there will be no more oil theft in the Niger Delta.”

He further said, “The military is at the centre of oil theft. 99 per cent of oil theft can be traced to the Nigeria military, the army and the navy.

“The army and navy intimidate the Civil Defence that have the responsibility to protect the oil facilities. The main culprits are the army and the navy.

“There are notorious army commanders that are kingpins in the oil theft. The military men are busy stealing. The insurgents are harvesting from Nigeria military and police to further their criminality “

The former militant further disclosed that ‘his people’ are deployed in different parts of the country maintaining peace, adding that it was his ‘people’ that have made it possible for Nigerians to travel from Abuja to Kaduna and vice versa.

He said the President has promised a decisive action to make sure that this does not continue.

“I volunteered to help to see to an end this evil. I can take bullet for Tinubu,” he said.