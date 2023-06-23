977,950 children to benefit from malaria treatment this year in Nasarawa

…as £123, 000 is to be expended on drugs

By David Odama

Over 977,950 children between the ages of 3 to 59 months in Nasarawa State have been targeted to benefit from malaria treatment this year.

Under the programme, drugs such as Sulfadoxine Pyrimethamine, popularly known as Fansidar, Amalar, Maldox; and Amodiaquine are to be procure and administered on the children for prevention of malaria.

“The drugs will be distributed every month for a period of five months, from the month of June to October,” she added.

Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health, Dr Janet Angbazo disclosed this at a press briefing to herald this year’s malaria programme in the state.

According to the Permanent Secretary, a total of 11,340 adhoc staff have been trained to Man all the health facilities in the state adding that this was the third year children are benefiting from the intervention by the state government supported by Malaria Consortium.

“The media parley is to herald the commencement of the Seasonal Malaria Chemo prevention targeted at children between ages 3 to 59-months.

“This global intervention is endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a preventive strategy for the elimination of Malaria, particularly amongst children between the ages of 3 months to 59 months,”

Dr Angbazo, explained that Malaria Consortium is one of the largest international non-profit organizations working towards the elimination of malaria and other infectious diseases in Africa, Asia and the latin America.

The permanent Secretary further explained that the burden of malaria had been reduced from 30 to 15 per cent in the state since the commencement of the intervention from 2021-to-date.

“The staff had been trained already and are categorized to those going from house-to-house to deliver the drugs as the Community Drug Distributors (CDD), the Town Announcers, the Lead Mothers, the Supervisors, and the Health Facility Workers.

Dr Angbazo, commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule, for his continued support to the ministry and for given topmost priority to provision of a better and accessible healthcare services to the people in the last four years.

The Permanent Secretary, on behalf of the government and the people of the state lauded Malaria Consortium for the sustained and tremendous, life-changing support in the last 3-years.

While noting that the preventive measure is seasonal because malaria transmission comes mostly during rainy season,

On her part, the State Programme Manager, Hafsat Musa Baba, said in 2022, the target figure in 816, 532, while in

2023 the expected target would be 978,950, while the Cost of each SPAQ Blister is $0.25 Cents.

She further disclosed that the Malaria Consortium, is one of the largest international non-profit organizations focused on eliminating malaria and other infectious diseases, that has been supporting the SMC intervention in Nasarawa State for the past three years.