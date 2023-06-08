8th Assembly: Delta LG Chair hails Akpowowo as Deputy Speaker

Hon. (Barr.) Arthur Akpowowo, Deputy Speaker, DTHA

By Etop Ekanem

The Chairman, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State, Victor Ofobrukueta, has congratulated Arthur Akpowowo, representing Ethiope East state constituency as the Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

Ofobrukueta, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Akpevwe Uhwarieme after the inauguration of the 8th state assembly, said Akpowowo will contribute immensely to the overall development of the state as a stakeholder of the party.

Ofobrukueta who described Akpowowo as a firm and committed party faithful, noted that apart from being a lawyer, he has served the party in different capacities such as state PDP youth leader, commissioner and now as the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, adding that he has no doubt that he will perform.

While expressing confidence thatAkpowowo will bring to bare his wealth of experience into the 8th assembly, Ofobrukueta said he will not only come with laws that will better the lives of Deltans but will ensure the More Agenda of the new administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is achieved.

He said as a former state youth leader and commissioner in the immediate past administration of Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, he is conversant with the governance of the state, pointing out that it is an added advantage to move the state assembly to a greater height.