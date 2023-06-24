81 Division Garrision emerges winner in Nigerian Army competition

81 Division Garrison of Nigerian Army on Thursday emerged winner in the Inter-Brigade Warrant Officers and Senior Non-commissioned Officers Compétition 2023.

The competition was held at 243 Battalion Barracks, Ibereko Badagry, Lagos among four formations under 81 Division Nigerian Army.

Announcing the results after four days of the keen contested competition by Col. NA Omooba, the Chief Umpire said 81 Division Garrison emerged winner in four events. He further stated that 9 Brigade of Nigerian Army came second followed by 45 Engineering Brigade while 35 Artillery Brigade came last.

The award prices were given to Warrant Officers and Senior Non Commission Officers who performed exceptional during the competition.

The prices were in two categories, Male and Female category.

Similarly, it was reported that trophies were presented to winners in each event as well as in overall performance in the competition.

35 Artillery Brigade was presented with a wooden spoon having emerged fourth position.

The four events of the competition including Map Reading, Weapon Heading, Combat Swimming and Obstacle Crossing which was the final event.

Speaking after presentation of trophies, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Maj Gen Obinna Ajunwa said the aim and objectives of the competition had been achieved.

Ajunwa, who was represented by Brig Gen NJ Edet, Commander 9 Brigade, said the objective of the competition was to improve leadership trait, organisational ability and inculcate initiatives in the stipulated rank bracket of WOs and SNCOs in the Division.

‘It is pertinent to state that apart from competing among yourselves, the competition has also fostered espirit-de-corps we all desire to achieve.