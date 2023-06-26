7,000 petitions against land grabbers received in Lagos

….Convicts 10, recovers property for 17 victims

By Henry Ojelu

Lagos State Special Task Force on Land Grabbers, weekend, disclosed that it has received about 7,000 petitions against land grabbers in the state, since it was set up in 2016.

Speaking during the Lagos State Government showcase session at the just concluded Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, Coordinator of the agency, Miss Rukayat Shomade, said that out of the 7,000 petitions received, about 1,500 were found to be frivolous and brought outside its jurisdiction.

Shomade said: “We are working hard to ensure that the challenge of land grabbing is eliminated in the state.”

Earlier in her presentation, Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs Titilayo Shitta-Bey-Jeje said that the state government is committed to creating people-oriented laws and policies designed to make life better for residents.

Also speaking at the event, Administrator-General and Public Trustee, Lagos State, Mr Jide Oduyebo stated that his agency with the aid of innovative measures has now made it easier for people to resolve issues on the administration and equitable share of the assets of a person(s) who die (with or without leaving a will), amongst qualified beneficiaries among its other functions.