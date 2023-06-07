7-yr-old Nigerian, Noble Okafor tops in UK academics, football

A 7-year-old Nigerian Noble Okafor has emerged as the best player for Leys Park Football Club of London, after scoring 27 goals in the just-concluded season.

The father of the fine attacker, Mr Chukwuma Okafor, disclosed this in an interview with a Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

The father revealed that Okafor also won multiple medals in the cause of the season even as he is excelling in the classroom apart from the pitch.

He said Master Noble apart from his best player’s award for the season, St. Peter’s RC Primary School, London, also awarded him numerous certificates of merit for outstanding performance on various subjects and other social activities.

Reading Bees in Dagenham Library awarded him a certificate of merit for reading over 100 books from stage 1 to stage 5 and explaining the content to academic Assessors.

“There are several achievements I cannot remember and recall immediately.

“We are very happy that he is exhibiting the true Nigerian blood in him because excelling is the trait of any serious Nigerian.

“We are praying and hoping that he will keep his excellence both in football and academics,” Okafor said.

NAN reports that Leys Park Football Club is a family-based team in Dagenham, London, and was established over 20 years ago