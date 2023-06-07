7 thugs arrested in connection with unrest in Kano communities – Police

By Bashir Bello

No fewer than seven thugs have been arrested by operatives of police in connection with unrest and insecurity in communities in Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

The spokesperson, Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the development to Vanguard on Tuesday, said the unrest was as a result of a clash between thuggery groups in two communities in the area.

SP Haruna said a total of 17 suspects were arrested out of which seven were directly involved in the unrest based on investigation.

According to him, “we got report about the unrest. Already, 17 suspects were arrested and based on investigation seven were found out to be involved in the thuggery.

“The Commissioner of Police has already swung into action by meeting with the area commander, traditional and religious leaders and others in the area.

“He has also deployed personnel and equipments to the area especially, Dutsen Dala where there are always complaint that it is the troubled area to restore normalcy, law and order in the area,” SP Haruna however stated.

A lawmaker representing Dala Constituency in the state house of assembly and Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini Dala had already tabled the matter before the assembly at it Monday plenary session calling for swift action to address the unrest and insecurity in the area which has left many dead and others living in fear.

The affected areas include, Dala, Madigawa, Yalwa, Rijiya Biyu, Adakawa and Dogon Nama communities.