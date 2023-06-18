7 die in Delta, Oyo road crashes

By Adeola Badru & Ochuko Akuopha

No few than seven persons were killed yesterday in road crashes in Delta and Oyo states respectively.

While three persons lost their lives in a motor accident close to the Isheagu junction axis of the Ogwashi-Uku/Kwale Road, four people were confirmed dead, while many were injured when an 18-seater Toyota bus somersaulted along Ibadan/Oyo expressway.

The Delta accident involved a Mercedes SUV and a bus with the inscription, St. Philip’s Anglican Church, Asaba.

The State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, who was on his way for an assignment at Kwale,

had to stop his convoy at the accident scene at about 2.45 pm.

The deceased were evacuated by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC.

It was learned that survivors of the accident were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Contacted, Sector Commander of FRSC in Delta State, Mr. Udeme Bassey Eshiet, confirmed the incident

Similarly, the Oyo accident occurred when an 18-seater Toyota bus with registration number, JJJ 941 XA (Lagos), somersaulted along Ibadan/Oyo expressway.

The accident, according to Atiba Unit Commander of FRSC, Bayode Olugbesan, was caused by overspeeding and overloading.

He said 20 people were involved in the accident but only four were confirmed dead by doctors after they were taken to hospital.

Olugbesan further noted that four people who died in the accident had been taken to the mortuary.