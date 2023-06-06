6 Years After: WARIF raises awareness on rape, SGBV

….sensitizes journalists on responsive reporting

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to raise awareness and address the prevalence of rape, sexual and gender-based violence, SGBV and trafficking of young girls and women in communities across Nigeria, Women At Risk International Foundation, WARIF, a non-profit organization held a media parley aimed at sensitizing media professionals on gender-responsive reporting and advocacy against SGBV.

The event had in attendance media professionals who were briefed about WARIF’s impacts and the plans since 2016.

Speaking on the theme, WARIF: The journey so far: Reaffirming Our Unwavering Commitment to Supporting Survivors of Rape and Sexual Violence in Nigeria”, the Founder of WARIF, Dr. Kemi Da-Silva Ibru, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and Public Health Physician disclosed that, the organisation was established in response to the alarming rates of rape, sexual violence and sex trafficking of young girls and women in Nigeria and West Africa.

According to her, “The organisation aims to raise awareness and combat the prevalence of these issues through the development and implementation of a series of initiatives that address the post-incident intervention and treatment of affected women and girls, as well as providing preventive measures with the provision of impactful and measurable programme in education and community service to reduce the incidence of such violence.

Speaking on the media parley she said, reporting cases of rape and sexual assault, as well as the crucial role that media plays important role in ensuring more survivors find the courage to speak up against the pervasive menace of SGBV.

“The issue of rape and other forms of gender-based violence in our society is severely underreported. We live in a patriarchal society that allows rape culture to thrive on a daily basis, with the few survivors who are bold enough to speak up often blamed and shamed for these crimes committed against them. This is why we need a collective effort in successfully tackling this issue, with the cooperation of journalists and media professionals to encourage survivors to speak up and utilize their platforms to report these cases accurately. By doing so, we can create an enabling environment that empowers other survivors out there to find their voices and speak out without fear of retribution”.

“The foundation achieves this through the development and implementation of a series of initiatives that are impactful, measurable and sustainable targeting both the intervention/treatment of these affected women as well as providing preventive measures in education and community service to reduce the high incidence.

“WARIF is committed to helping survivors of sexual violence and rape receives the adequate care that they need in a dignified and confidential manner. Advocate for society free of rape and sexual and gender based violence”, she said.

According to her, the centre is created as a safe space for survivors and provides an avenue to be able to talk to counselors freely. This is a unique framework that we will work on. Beyond intervention, how do we change the narrative? SGBV happens to everyone and it more than projecting the women, we need to talk to the men who will become change agents.

Our young girls and women should live in a society where she is not fearful or a society where she cannot be protected, she said.

Also, Dr. Anie Makanjuola, WARIF Clinical Lead and Forensic Medical Expert, highlighted the diverse range of services and support provided from forensic medical examinations, medical treatment, and testing, use of prophylactic drugs, and individual and group counseling sessions to address psychosocial needs and social welfare such as shelters and leg aid.

According to her, one out of four girls suffers sexual based violence and most of the survivors do not report issues.

It was revealed that the WARIF Satellite Clinic at the CeCe Yara Foundation in Gbagada has been opened for services offering essential medical services to children enduring acts of sexual abuse and violence.

According to her, “To date, the WARIF Rape Crisis Centre has supported over 4,500 survivors and has reached across the country offering through its 24-hour free toll-free helpline under the education pillar, WARIF has established three major initiatives to reduce the incidence of sexual and gender-based violence.

“The Prevention of Campus Sexual Violence in Tertiary Institutions Program focuses on addressing gender- based violence among students on campuses. This initiative was implemented through the EU-UN Spotlight initiative in partnership with UN Women.

The program provides the first-ever online classroom program, educating over 8,000 students from 106 tertiary institutions in Nigeria on the prevention of sexual violence and how to report such cases.

“As a leading organization in the civil society sector, WARIF also worked alongside the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, WARDC in advocating for the passage of the sexual and gender-based violence bill to law, to protect survivors of rape and sexual assault.

“WARIF is also a member of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Agency (DSVA). Other programs designed for adolescent school-aged girls and boys are the WARIF Educational School Project (WESP) providing comprehensive education to young girls about the appropriate response and the prevention of school-related sexual violence, and the Boys Conversation Cafe (BCC) program mentors’ young boys, encouraging a shift in their mindset regarding rape and promoting a culture of protection rather than perpetration.

“The WARIF Gatekeepers Project is a notable community service program that focuses on training community leaders to become first responders in cases of rape within their respective communities. The traditional birth attendants are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to provide initial support and report incidents of rape. The projects extend its training to other stakeholders, including law enforcement agents, and religious and traditional rulers.

Giving current situation of Sexual and Gender Based Violence, SGBV, and statistics of the operations of the centre, said, the organization since inception has been able to handle WARIF meets the Art, 4,443 rape cases, 14,349 educational services, 166,233 community services, 1,836 Boy Conversation Café, 5,018 Girls WEF, 10 universities of over 8000 students, 12, 557 Traditional Birth Attendants, 2,277 law enforcement officers, 395 religious leaders, 325 women empowerment programme, 679 Know Your Community, COVID-19 response community, 12,000 girls daily were affected.