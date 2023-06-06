6 feared dead in Ughoton boat mishap

File image.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

About six persons were feared dead, weekend, in Ughoton River, near Jeddo Community, in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, when a speed boat carrying nine passengers capsized, after hitting a hard object on the river.

Vanguard gathered that the passengers were coming from a funeral ceremony in a neighbouring community. According to community sources, the incident happened at night, which made it difficult for local divers to be of much assistance.

They noted that three persons survived, adding that the search for the other passengers was on.

“We heard three passengers swim to safety that night. The search is still on for the others.

“They were coming from a ceremony in a nearby community at night when the incident happened. Because of the time, local divers could not really be of help,” a community source said.