57-year-old woman dies inside well in Ilorin

A 57-year-old woman, Mrs Jamiu Sikirat of Ile-Agunko compound, Adeta area of Ilorin, Kwara, has reportedly fell into a domestic well and died.

The incident occurred on Monday evening in Ilorin and the deceased was recovered by the brigade of the state Fire Service.

A report said the woman had gone to fetch water at the well when one of her legs suddenly slipped off the ground, causing her to fall into the well.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Tuesday by the Head of the Department for Media and Publicity of Kwara Fire Service, Mr Hassan Adekunle.

Adekunle said the fire service was called to the scene on phone by a resident in the same neighbourhood immediately the incident occurred. (NAN)