531 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan

Afghanistan’s Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation said on Wednesday that a total of 531 Afghan refugees returned home from Pakistan over the past two days.

More than 2.5 million registered Afghan refugees reportedly have been living in neighboring Pakistan and about the same number in Iran.

A couple of weeks ago, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the return of more than 60,000 Afghan refugees from Iran since January.

The Afghan caretaker government has urged Afghan refugees living abroad to return home and contribute to rebuilding their war-torn country. (Xinhua/NAN)