5 dead, 14 rescued as boat capsizes in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

No fewer than five persons have reportedly died in Cross River following a boat mishap that occured on Saturday afternoon along the Calabar waterways.

Vanguard gathered that the boat, with about 20 persons on board, was heading to Oron in Akwa Ibom State before the tragic incident occured very close to the Marina Resort.

About 14 of the boat passengers have been rescued.

In a video obtained by Vanguard, many of the victims could be seen floating around Marina resort, Calabar, as onlookers scream for rescuers.

A security source, who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard that the Navy Command played a vital role in the rescue of 14 persons among the victims.

The source said: “The Navy partook in the rescue mission; we have rescued 14 of them.

“I can’t give you the exact position of the boat because we only rushed for the rescue mission.

“But am sure the Command will soon release a statement to this effect,” he stated.