40 Nigerians, including 34 girls released from Libyan detention

Amb. Kabiru Musa, Charge D’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, some officials of the mission with some of the released Nigerian migrants at the Nigerian Mission in Tripoli

The Nigerian Mission in Libya on Tuesday facilitated the release of forty Nigerian irregular migrants from the Bir Al-Ghanam detention facility in Libya.

Amb. Kabiru Musa, Charge D’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Musa, the released Nigerian nationals will continue to be catered for by the Mission until they are repatriated.

Musa said that he admonished them on the need to return home, never to embark on such a perilous journey again, and also warn their compatriots back home about the dangers of irregular migration.

“On Tuesday June 27, 2023, the mission in its continuous consular assistance to Nigerians in Libya secured the release of forty irregular migrants who were arrested for immigration offences and detained by Libyan immigration authorities for almost two months.

“Among the arrested Nigerians are 34 females and six males who were detained at Bir Al-Ghanam detention facility that is about 150 miles away from Tripoli, the capital city.

“It was discovered that most of them were lured into travelling to Libya for greener pasture by their would-be traffickers but they ended up under exploitation and enforced labour.

“On arrival at the embassy, we received them and admonished them on the need to return home with a promise never to embark on such a deadly journey through the desert again.

“I also encouraged them to feel at home and be willing to give information about their traffickers and agents in Nigeria as well as in Libya so that they can be arrested and punished for their crime against humanity.

“In the meantime, the mission will continue to cater for their needs including feeding, accommodation, clothing and medicals until they can be repatriated home through the International Organisation for Migration (IOM),” Musa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government taking cognizance of Libya as a transit route for human trafficking has been engaging with the IOM and Libya authorities to end the menace of irregular migration.

The federal government have also pledged to ensure that none of its citizens is left stranded in Libya, with several evacuation exercises in collaboration with IOM to repatriate stranded Nigerians.