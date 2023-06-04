4 more countries sign up for $25bn Nigeria-Morocco pipeline project

By Obas Esiedesa

Four more countries have signed up for the 5,000Km Nigeria-Morocco gas pipelines project estimated to cost about $25 billion to construct.

The project which is an extension of the West African Gas pipeline now has 13 countries on board.

The new countries which signed a memorandum of understanding at the ECOWAS Secretariat on Friday are Republic of Benin, Guinea, Liberia and Ivory Coast.

They join Nigeria, Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Togo and Mauritania for the multi-billion dollar pan-African project expected to deliver about four billion cubic feet of gas daily when fully operational.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Group Chief Executive, NNPC Limited, Mr. Mele Kyari said the project shows that African countries are determined to take their destinies in their hands and bridge the huge energy gap in the continent.

Kyari explained that the pipeline network would connect all the eleven coastal countries in West Africa and the landlocked countries of Ivory Coast, Niger Republic, and Burkina Faso.

According to him, “We are energy deficient. The significant gas that is available in Nigeria, Senegal, Mauritania and a few other countries can now be pulled together by this pipeline network and to connect all of us and make energy available to all of us and create prosperity in our various countries. It is a pan-African agenda”.

He noted that the addition of more countries into the project “is a clear demonstration of the commitment of the host governments, the ECOWAS Commission, and the National Oil Companies to deliver on this strategic project, creating wealth and value for our countries and other stakeholders.

“We are pleased to note that currently, FEED Phase II Study (Front End Engineering Study) is over 70% and the tendering processes for the Surveys, Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) as well as Land Acquisition & Resettlement Policy Framework (LARPF) are on track with clear visibility into project funding.

“As you are aware, our collective decisions and actions guided by our shared vision would extend far beyond gas supply to spur prosperity and economic integration between our nations”, he added.

On his part, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization, Sediko Douka explained that the project which was conceived in 2016 was a priority for the region as part of measures to improve energy access for the countries.

He explained that the project will merge with the “700Km ECOWAS Nigeria to Ghana pipeline”, adding that the project which will take over six years to build would boost trade and industrialization of the countries.

Also speaking, Morocco’s Director General of the Office of National Hydrocarbons and Mines, Madam Amina Benkhadra who described the project as “a strategic one” because “it will integrate all these areas of more than 15 countries and accelerate the access to electricity for all the people in this region and become a tool for industrialization”.