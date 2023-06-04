[Updated] 4 missing, 9 rescued as boat capsizes in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

No fewer than four persons have reportedly gone missing in Cross River following a boat mishap that occured on Saturday afternoon along the Calabar waterways.

Vanguard gathered that the boat, with about 13 persons on board, was heading to Oron in Akwa Ibom State before the tragic incident occured very close to the Marina Resort.

About nine of the boat passengers have been rescued.

In a video obtained by Vanguard, many of the victims could be seen floating around Marina resort, Calabar, as onlookers scream for rescuers.

The Police Public Relations Officer , Cross River state Command , SP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the mishap said 13 persons were on board to I’ll fated boat.

9 persons have been so far been rescued , four still missing , the Marine Police Nigerian Navy did a lot to rescue many persons.

“If there is any development I will keep you abreast , that’s all the information I have at the moment .” Ugbo said

Meanwhile, a security source, who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard that the Navy Command played a vital role in the rescue of nine persons among the victims.

The source said: “The Navy partook in the rescue mission; we have rescued some of them.

“I can’t give you the exact position of the boat because we only rushed for the rescue mission.

“But am sure the Command will soon release a statement to this effect,” he stated.