4 injured in P-Harcourt building collapse as Fubara orders probe

Gov. Fubara

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

Four persons have been injured, when a building collapsed, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. This came as Governor Siminialayi Fubara of the state ordered an immediate investigation into the collapsed building.

The two-storey building said to be under construction on Okilton Drive, Ada George, Port Harcourt, yesterday caved in, leaving some of the workers on site trapped before rescuers rushed in.

Governor Fubara, represented by the Commissioner for Special Projects, Chukwuemeka Woke, after swift inspection, ordered an urgent investigation into the incident.

He directed that “the Ministry of Urban Development is to take immediate site investigations, destructive and non-destructive tests on the collapsed structural element to establish their strength by determination of the yield strength of the reinforcements and sieve analysis of the soil at the site, to ascertain immediate and remote causes of the building collapse.

“If there is any compromise by those involved in the project, they will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.”

He sympathised with the four injured victims he met as he visited the hospital, where doctors assured they would be discharged in a few days as they were already in stable condition.

The state government had urgently mobilised earth-moving equipment to the site to evacuate the debris of the collapsed building and the site cordoned off. An eyewitness, simply identified as Tony, said: “Some workers noticed cracks in the building and alerted co-workers. After that time the building started shaking, those downstairs ran off. Next thing, the building started collapsing.

“We pray those injured survive. We saw three persons rescued this morning (yesterday) were still alive and they were taken to the hospital. We are aware some POP people and tilers working on the building live inside. Right now, we don’t know whether there are other casualties.”