300 animals die, 17,000 people evacuated as Ukraine’s damaged dam causes flood

By Biodun Busari

The Ukrainian dam at Nova Kakhovka, in the Kherson region that was blown up by Russian forces on Tuesday morning has led to flooding killing 300 animals in the zoo.

Also, more than 17,000 people are being evacuated by Ukrainian authorities, its prosecutor general has said.

Vanguard reported this morning that Ukraine accused Russia of destroying the hydroelectric plant.

Russian armed forces “continue to shell” affected settlements and “civilians attempting to evacuate”, said Andriy Kostin.

According to BBC, more than 40,000 people are in danger of being flooded but 25,000 of them reside in Russian-occupied territory, he added.

He claimed Russian officials “are not carrying out evacuation”.

“This is yet another blatant disregard for human life and international law,” he said, accusing Russia of a “heinous international crime”.