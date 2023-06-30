30 days in office: A’Ibom cleric applauds Gov Eno over campaign promises

By Chioma Onuegbu

A Clergyman, Revd Richard Peters of the African Church, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, has applauded governor Umo Eno for demonstrating willingness and commitment to implementing key promises he made during his political campaigns since his assumption of Office.

Peters who spoke on Thursday while fielding questions from newsmen, described governor Eno as a leader with great vision and direction for the state.

He commended him for starting strong by identify with key stakeholders across party lines in order to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

He stressed that the present administration needs the continued prayers, encouragement and support of Akwa Ibom people to enable it to succeed.

His words: “The governor has been able to win the hearts of many people due to his leadership style. Within one month in office he has impressed the people by putting politics aside and focusing on governance.

“I commend him for keeping his campaign starting strong, and most importantly, for keeping to his campaign promises. Even members of the opposition are happy with the leadership style of governor Umo Eno.

“All the governor needs now is encouragement and support from everyone to enable him succeed and also to fulfill all his campaign promises. He is poised, and prepared to satisfy the yearnings and aspirations of Akwa Ibom people”

The man of God who is also an advocate of good governance described the state government efforts in the past one month towards workers’ welfare including clearing of the backlog of Primary School teachers Leave Grants up to 2022 as impressive.

“He is (governor) already reaching out to the operators of Small and Medium Entreprises (SMEs) in fulfilment of his campaign promise. And as we speak, he has endorsed a deal with a Turkish firm to improve the Agriculture sector of the state.

“You need to visit the Akwa Ibom Property and Investment Company (APICO ) House to see names of farmers listed to benefit from governor Eno’s support in Agriculturre among other things his administration has done in the first 30days in office” Revd. Peters noted.