30 CSOs demand Tinubu’s blueprint on anti-graft war

President Tinubu

….want passage, assent to whistleblowers bill

… demand Justice Ministry’s reformation, citizens’ inclusion

….call for the arrest of subsidy looters, oil thieves

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

OVER 30 Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, Tuesday, demanded President Bola Tinubu, to declare a blueprint on an anti-graft war after three weeks in office.

The demand was made during a press conference, where the Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani, read an address on behalf of the other CSOs, and pointed out that the Buhari administration left so many lapses unattended, which resulted in the ineffectiveness, failure of legal frameworks, anti-corruption institutions and initiatives, whereby the National Anti-Corruption Strategy adopted in 2018 is still not being effectively implemented.

Rafsanjani said Tinubu should not allow the little gain made in the fight against corruption to slip away, and added that the fight against corruption should be collective, hence he should not allow corruption to run Nigeria, therefore all aspects of corruption must be resisted.

He further stated that the President should not consider any person with corruption cases for any political appointment.

However, he said the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly should take it upon themselves to expose corruption through their oversight functions, legislation, checks and balances.

He said: “On 29th May 2023, a new administration, still under the All Progressives Congress Political Party (APC) has taken over the rein of affairs in Nigeria and unlike President Muhammadu Buhari, the newly sworn-in President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not seem to have the issue of anti-corruption as a priority on his agenda, despite the fact that corruption has eaten deeper into every sector of our society and is crippling the country like an epidemic.

“From his campaigns to the manifesto, the President has not shown to Nigerians his anti-corruption agenda and clear plans on how his administration intends to fight corruption. This is the very alarming and worrisome effect of corruption, therefore we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in this direction.

“Over the years, Nigerians have continued to suffer inadequate access to basic social amenities and service delivery such as health care, good roads, electricity, clean water, and education due to the in-depth corruption that has ravaged the system.

“Many Nigerian households cannot boast of three-square meals, getting employment into government institutions is no longer on merit but on “who you know” basis, individuals have to pay one form of bribe or the other to access basic services from public institutions.

“Despite paying taxes, majority of Nigerians barely enjoy any benefits from government. Just recently the government removed subsidy from petrol without putting measures in place to cushion the effect, which is untold hardship on ordinary Nigerians.

“Prices of goods and service have increased yet the minimum wage of civil servants has not been increased.The system is riddled with various forms of corruption such as nepotism, misappropriation of funds, abuse of office amongst others.”

However, the CSOs demanded in their recommendations passage and assent to the whistleblowers bill, reformation of Federal Ministry of Justice, and citizens’ inclusion in the fight against corruption.

He said, “Passage of the Whistleblower and Witness Protection Bill into law; Full implementation of the National Strategy on anti-corruption and the Freedom of Information Act, 2011 across all the states of the Federation including the FCT; Compulsory capacity building exercise for staff of public institutions on the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022 and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), 2011.

“Effective monitoring and implementation of the Beneficial Ownership register in full compliance with the provisions of CAMA for improved transparency and accountability in public procurement processes.

“Effective implementation of the provisions of the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022, Fiscal Responsibility Act, the Money Laundering and Prohibition Act, 2022 and OGP NAP.

“Improved funding for ICPC and Code of Conduct Bureau as well as review by the National Assembly of the provisions of the Acts establishing the ICPC, EFCC and Code of Conduct Bureau regarding the mode of appointment of the Chairman and other key laws used to prosecute cases to enable these institutions carry out their mandate effectively and independently, without undue influence. This will also result in increased number of convictions of politically exposed persons (PEP) by the EFCC and ICPC.

“In amending the enabling Acts of the anti- corruption agencies, we suggest security of tenure for heads of these agencies.

“Investigation of all public officers and politically exposed persons (PEP) named in the Pandora papers, Panama Papers, Paradise Papers, Genko scandal and FinCEN Files while those found guilty be made to face the full wrath of the law as a deterrent to others.

“Reform of financial institutions such as CBN and commercial banks, FIRS, Nigerian Ports Authority and Maritime sector. These have become money laundering gateways.

“Take concrete steps to foster great judicial independence by institutionalizing real financial autonomy for the judiciary, which currently depends on disbursement that are often delayed by the executive.

“Demand that anti-corruption and security agencies demonstrate greater transparency with regards to their budgets and expenditures, developing strategic capacity-building spending plans. To this end, more respected technocrats, jurists and civil society figures should be appointed to serve on the boards of the anti-corruption agencies and reduce the de facto control board members have over staffing and operational decisions.

“Provide a well-designed and operational system of asset declaration that can be an important element in the overall anti-corruption and integrity system through “asset declaration available for public scrutiny”.

“Prioritize the need to ensure that information and data in the oil and gas sector that would help the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), to effectively implement and operationalize the PIA is provided and there is proper surveillance (land-based, and aerial satellite photography and geophones trenched pipelines) updating its pipeline networks to minimize vandalism and crude oil theft.

“Furthermore, the success of oil and gas industrial parks in the Niger Delta which will ensure the development of oil and gas infrastructure in the oil-producing states and create employment for the populace in the Niger Delta region.

“Streamline the conduct of anti-corruption agencies in relation to seizure and recovery of looted properties and proceeds of looting and ensure transparency in how they account for this.

“Engage state governments to align with all anti-corruption strategies and initiatives at the federal level and in particular, get all those states that have not domesticated the Freedom of Information Act to do so.

“Improve and strengthen the autonomy, independence and institutional capacity of state-level anti-corrupting agencies and create better synergy between them and their counter-parts at the federal level.

“There should be respect for civil space by those in authority. Civil Society Organizations and citizens should have the liberty of expressing themselves regarding issues of governance and well-being of citizens without fear of intimidation or harassment.

“Government should see the role CSOs play as complimentary rather than antagonistic.We urge the new administration not to appoint any individual with allegations of corruption against him or her into any public office as this will continue to taint the image of the country.

“For genuinely confidential procurements in the Defense Sector, we recommend that a separate legal procedure should be designed allowing for monitoring by a confidential Senate Committee and a Unit with a suitable security clearance within the Bureau for Public Procurement.

“Also, there should be constructive working relationship among executive, legislative and civil society to publish guidelines that allow for proper scrutiny of how security votes are budgeted, spent and monitored.

“We further recommend that Public Procurement Council be formed for the anti-corruption agencies and the council should embark on information sharing on procurement.

“We recommend support to the CCB on the digitalization of the asset declaration of public officers.

“We recommend that NASS fast tracks the process of reviewing the obsolete current audit act to empower the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation in discharging his duty.”