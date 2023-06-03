3 years after, Reps receive COVID-19 report

…as lawmakers hold valedictory session June 6

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

There years after its inauguration and sitting, the House of Representatives adhoc committee on COVID-19, on Thursday laid its report.

Chaired by Hon. Haruna Mshelia, the committee was set to essentially set up “to engage the executive arm of government in a partnership that serves the best interests of the Nigerian people at at critical time of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the House passed ‘A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act, Cap. R7 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Enact the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission Bill to Grant the Commission Enforcement Powers in the Monitoring of Accruals to and Disbursement of Revenue from the Federation Account and to bring the Act in conformity with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and for Related Matters’ for third reading.

Other bills that subsequently passed through third reading were ‘A Bill for an Act to Establish the Real Estate Regulatory Agency of the Federal Capital Territory to Provide Globally Acceptable Standard of Service and Transparent Administration of the Business of Real Estate Development, and Prescribed Minimum Standards for the Conduct of the Business of Real Estate Development in the Federal Capital Territory and for Related Matters; A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Explosives Act, 1964 and Enact the Explosives Bill, to Regulate the Manufacture, Storage, Possession, Use, Distribution, Purchase, Sale, Transportation, Importation and Exportation of Explosives and for Related Matters; A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Assembly Library Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, No. 11 of 2022 provides for an Additional Source of Funds for the Management of the Library to enhance the capacity of Legislators and National Assembly staff and for Related Matters (HB.2223)’ and “A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to strengthen the operations of the Agency, empower the Agency to Establish Laboratories, update the list of Dangerous Drugs, review the penalty provisions, enhance the power of the Agency to Prosecute Drug-Related Offences and issue Subsidiary Legislation; and for Related Matters (HB.2195).’

On a similar note, a report of an Executive bill for an “Act to Establish a National Centre for the Coordination and Control of the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria and for Related (HB. 1596) (Executive) was also passed.

Giving the synopsis of the report, the House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa said that the Bill sought to control the proliferation of small and light arms in order to check and cure the security challenges in the Nigerian society arising from the dangers of such arms in the hands of unverified individuals.

Meanwhile, the House will on June 6 hold its valedictorian session.