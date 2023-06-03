3 health workers arrested over missing placenta in Ondo hospital

—- We’re told dogs took it away – Baby’s grandmother

–— They’re not our members — NANNM

—- We’ve arrested three suspects- Police

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Three health workers at Emure-Ile Comprehensive Health Center in the Owo council area of Ondo State, have been arrested over the alleged missing placenta of a new baby born at the facility.

The 23-year-old father of the born baby girl, Tunde Ijanusi, raised alarm after the hospital workers, failed to hand over the placenta to him after the delivery of his baby

Speaking on the ugly incident, the paternal grandmother to the baby, Mrs Funmilayo Ijanusi, said the hospital officials claimed that a dog entered the facility and took away the placenta.

Mrs ljanusi, added that the hospital personnel also persuaded the family not to be worried about the development.

According to her” when we insisted that they should produce the placenta, they begged us not to make an issue out of it since it’s not their fault that dog came into the health centre and took away the placenta.

” It was when we realized that they were hiding something that we reported the matter at the police station.

” They should produce the placenta. Because we learnt that they sell it to some people who use it for spiritual purposes.

Vanguard gathered that three health workers were later arrested for questioning after the matter was reported by the parents of the baby.

Reacting to the incident, the state chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has absolved its members from the alleged missing placenta of a newborn baby at the Health Centre in Owo.

Its Chairman of the Association, Comrade Kehinde Olomiye, said that “the two health workers and security man apprehended in connection with the stolen placenta, were not qualified nurses and not members of the association.

Olomiye asked the police and the hospital authorities to carry out a thorough investigation of the incident to prevent a recurrence.

Reacting, the spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed that three persons have been arrested in connection with the missing placenta.

Odunlami said that police detectives are interrogating the suspects and if found culpable would be charged in court.

She declined to give the identities of the suspects being interrogated by police detectives.