3 die in Delta auto crash

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

AT least three persons, Saturday, lost their lives in a motor accident close to the Isheagu junction axis of the Ogwashi-Uku/Kwale Road, Delta State.

The accident involved a GLK SUV and a bus with the inscription, St. Philip’s Anglican Church, Asaba.

The State Deputy Governor Sir Monday Onyeme, who was on his way for an assignment at Kwale

had to stop his convoy at the accident scene at about 2.45 pm.

The deceased were evacuated by officials of Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC.

It was learned that survivors of the accident were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Onyeme who moved to the accident scene later left, seeing that officials of the FRSC had taken charge of the situation with no victim on the scene that required assistance.

Contacted, Sector Commander of FRSC in Delta State, Mr. Udeme Bassey Eshiet confirmed the incident