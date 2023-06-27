2,974 entries for Class of Secrets series reflect raw talents among young actors – Filmmaker

By Elizabeth Osayande

Award-winning filmmaker, and founder, BN media films, Benneth Nwankwo, has noted that the 2,974 entries for the auditioning of the high school crime drama web series, ” Class of Secrets,” reflects the enormous talents of young aspiring Nigerian authors.

Speaking at the end of the 12-week virtual auditioning that saw 25 exceptional actors selected as cast for the film, Nwankwo who doubled as the director of Class of Secrets, noted, his company partnered with Yorochity and HappiVibes to ensure widespread viewership and engagement.

His words: “We were overwhelmed by the tremendous response and the exceptional talent we encountered during the auditions. It was no easy task to select the final cast, but we are thrilled with the group of individuals we have assembled.

“The web series boasts an ensemble of over 25 young and gifted Nigerian actors, all p to deliver outstanding performances. “Class Of Secrets” serves as a platform to showcase emerging talent in the industry, allowing these actors to shine and leave a lasting impression on viewers.

“Production of “Class Of Secrets” is set to commence in July 2023, with Anambra State, Nigeria chosen as the filming location,” Director of Class of Secrets affirmed.

Although the synopsis of the web series has not been released, the production company via its social media platforms, hinted that audiences should anticipate a thrilling narrative that will keep them on the edge of their seats, complete with unexpected plot twists and captivating character dynamics.