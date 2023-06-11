250 pupils compete for honours at Anambra’s Grundtvig International School

By Vincent Ujumadu

NO fewer than 250 pupils from 28 schools in Anambra State at the weekend competed for the ‘Let it shine’ Chandelle Olympiad Academy honours at the famous Grundtvig International Secondary School, Oba in Idemili South local government area of the state.

Six participants drawn from each of the schools were considered the best in their classes.

The national and international coordinator of the programme in Grundtvig, Ndage Rudolf said it was a privilege for Chandelle to avail itself the conducive environment provided by Grundtvig, including internet facilities, which made it easy for the literacy contest to take place smoothly.

Chandelle Group President (Nigeria), Kosiso Edwards said the annual competition is conducted during the three terms of the academic session, after which an award ceremony is held for all the winners.

According to her, the reason for the exercise is to provide a platform for the brilliant pupils and students to showcase their potentials.

She said: “Chandelle Olympiad Academy is an educational institution that is revolutionizing the academic landscape by organizing the Olympics of Academics. It is a series of rigorous examinations designed to celebrate and reward exceptional scholarly achievements. With subjects spanning Mathematics, English, Science, History, and Literature (Poetry), this unique initiative aims to provide every child with an opportunity to shine, much like the world-famous Olympic Games.

“Chandelle Olympiad Academy believes that academic excellence deserves the same recognition and celebration as athletic prowess. By creating the Olympics of Academics, Chandelle offers a platform for students to showcase their intellectual abilities and compete at the highest level. “This initiative is a testament to the academy’s commitment to nurturing young minds and promoting a culture of learning. “The slogan of the Olympics of Academics “Find your Light” encourages individuals to explore and discover their inner brilliance, unique qualities, and true potential. It suggests that each person possesses a special light within themselves that can guide them towards personal growth, happiness, and fulfillment. It implies the importance of self-discovery, introspection, and embracing one’s authentic self. The slogan inspires individuals to embark on a journey of self-exploration, finding their passions, talents, and purpose in life, ultimately leading to a more meaningful and empowered existence.

“In this second episode, ‘Let it Shine,’ contestants engage in an intense battle of linguistic prowess, showcasing their command of the English language.

“The final exam took place simultaneously at Grundtvig Int Sch Oba, The BroadOak Schools Owerri, Daniels School of Excellence, Port Harcourt, God’s Grace Int Sch, Calabar and several other centers.

“As a token of encouragement and support for their dedication to learning, each of the top 10 candidates who advanced in the “Let it Shine” literacy contest in primary grades five and six and middle school grades seven and eight will be awarded N50,000 towards their first term tuition fees. Additionally, the top three candidates from each category will receive $1,000.

“The third episode, “Chandelle Poetry Idol,” highlights the beauty of literature and the art of poetry. This phase of the Olympics of Academics witnessed 33 candidates from Nigeria, selected through a rigorous screening process.

“Each shortlisted candidate was awarded N50,000 towards their first term tuition fees, as a token of encouragement and support for their dedication to academic pursuits. The final 6 candidates will compete for the grand prize of $1,000 for the Chandelle Rising Star Award.

“As the competition intensifies, all eyes are now set on the upcoming Chandelle wards ceremony scheduled to take place in July in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.”