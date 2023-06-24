24-hrs curfew declared in Plateau Council

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A 24-hour curfew has been declared in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State following tension about possible violence in the area.

Recall that Mangu local government area has been under coordinated attacks in the last month. Over 100 people have been killed, over 10,000 displaced and property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

Although the details of the recent threat could not be ascertained at the time of this report but the Interim Management Committee Chairman of the LGA, Mr. Markus Artu, has declared the curfew and as such, “there will be no vehicular movement of any sort. Only Security personnel and workers on essential duty will be allowed to move.”

He told Vanguard on the phone, “There is a situation in Mangu, my attention was called to a situation in Mangu, there is tension in Mangu and the environs. There is a need to forestall any ugly development so the curfew is just an interim step, once I get the full details, I will let you know.”