24-Hour Ultimatum: 3 suspected killers of Naval officer in Ondo arrested

•Market day abandoned, youths yet to return for fear of arrest

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Three of the six alleged suspected killers of a naval officer attached to the Nigeria Navy Secondary School, ldo-Ani, in Ondo State, Akingbohun M., have been arrested.

Those arrested include their leader — Ayo Agogo, Oyinbo Adida and one Francis. Three others are presently at large.

They were reportedly arrested at a farm settlement close to the community, following a 24-hour ultimatum given by the Naval authorities in the state that the killers be produced.

The officer, Akingbohun M., was attached to the Secondary School, situated in the community.

Colleagues of the officer had invaded the community, threatening to avenge his death.

The suspected killers, alleged to be cult members, according to reports, were not indigenes of the community.

A source told Vanguard that the Naval authorities insisted, during a meeting with the community quarter chiefs, who visited to placate them, that the killers must be produced or the entire community would face dire consequences.

Consequently, the leaders reportedly met and the suspects, who had fled the community after the crime were smoked out from their hidings.

They have reportedly been handed over to the officers for prosecution.

The chairman of the council, Dennis Adekunle, who condemned the incident, however appealed to the naval authorities to apply minimum force in searching for the perpetrators of the dastardly act in the interest of peace.

Recall that no fewer than six suspected hoodlums had attacked the officer with iron rods and planks, after an altercation in the community.

He died on the way to the general hospital in the town.

Speaking on the incident, the state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said: “One Sunday Olaoluwa of Iyayu quarters, Idoani reported that his friend, a navy personnel attached to Navy Secondary School, Imeri by name Akingbohun M., was attacked by a six-man mob led by one ‘Oyibo’ due to an altercation that arose from a minor motorcycle-pedestrian accident.

“The suspects used iron and planks to beat the victim. The victim was taken to General Hospital, Idoani, where he was confirmed dead.”

It was gathered that Ido- Ani market which was, yesterday, was deserted by market women, following the tension that still enveloped the community.

The incident had paralysed economic activities in the community, as schools, shops, residential buildings have been locked up for fear of reprisal attack from the Naval personnel.

Also, the youths, who fled for neighbouring communities for fear of indiscriminate arrest by the officers were yet to return to the community.