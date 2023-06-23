23-yr-old Uniport undergraduate drowns in Ughelli

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

TRAGEDY struck as 23-year-old Maxwell, a University of PortHarcourt undergraduate drown in the Amekpa area of Ughelli in mysterious circumstances throwing family and friends into mourning.

Maxwell’s corpse was discovered floating Tuesday in the sand-dredging muddy waters area of Amekpa.

A neighbour of the deceased who craves anonymity said Maxwell sank off a little canoe while crossing the dredging site with friends.

She narrated, “On Sunday there was confusion in our area as news filtered in that Maxwell drowns in a capsized canoe as they attempted to cross the dredging area.

“The friends came to tell the parents. Efforts were made to find the corpse. Yesterday morning (Tuesday) the corpse floated. There was confusion, as sacrifices were ordered to be made before he can be buried near the site.

“This boy is supposed to be writing his exam in Uniport, but he came back some time now. He’s always moving with those Trouser-sagging boys with dreadlocks.

“He has caused severe pain to his parents, I was with the mother, and the father has remained inconsolable. What he and friends were finding in the dirty waters still remains unknown.” Our source added.