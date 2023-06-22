22 pregnant girls, 2 babies rescued as soldiers raid baby factory in Abia

. As Otti commends Army, vows to end menace

By Steve Oko

Twenty two pregnant girls and two babies were rescued Sunday when soldiers from 14 Brigade Ohafia, raided a baby factory located at Umunkpeyi Nvosi in Isiala-Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The baby factory operated by one Mrs Mma, now on the run, was said to have thrived in the area despite reports to security agencies.

Troops on arrival at the facility rescued 22 ladies out of which 21 are pregnant and two babies (a boy and a girl).

Some of the Items found in the place include; a Tiger generator, a stretcher, gas cylinder, a bag of rice, 4 cartoon of tin tomatoes, 5 litres of vegetable oil, two bags of garri and soup ingredients.”

According to Army source, the raid was following an intelligence report that “the owner of the factory was selling some of these babies to criminal agents for ritual purposes, and others for child trafficking.”

The source said the operator of the factory was reported to be constituting nuisance in the area.

The source said “owner of the baby factory is currently at large but efforts are ongoing to apprehend her.”

Meanwhile, one Katherine Ngwanma 34 years old, one of the chefs at the facility, was arrested by the troops”.

The military later handed over the pregnant women as well as the babies to the Abia State Government for further actions.”

In an interview, the Village Head of Okpuala Isiala Umunkpei, Jude Ori, commended the military for the riad, saying that other security agencies have not been able to deal with the operators of the baby factory despite several complaints by the people.

” This is what we have been expecting to happen. We have tried everything to stop this including going to the police to help us but to no avail.”

He pledged the support of the villagers to the military.

Responding, Gov Alex Otti, also commended the Army for the raid, vowing to prosecute the fleeing owner of factory and her collaborators.

Otti who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Ferdinand Ekeoma, said his administration would not tolerate such criminality and abominable desecration of the land.

” The military deserves commendation for its swiftness. There is no reason this type of criminality will be happening here without connivance with some people.

” We learnt that the operator has been notorious in this illicit business, and has always bragged that she can get out of the hooks with her connections.

” In the past, she has been severally arrested by the police but comes out in less than 24 hours. It’s embarrassing to hear such a story.

” You can see now that the soldiers are on ground, and that is why her collaborators have not come here to tell stories. We commend the Army for this feat.

” We need to sanitize the environment. We cannot allow this type of thing under the present administration.

” There will be thorough investigation even though testimonies from many quarters say she has been notorious for this. She brags that she will use her contact to get out of the hooks.

” The government will ensure this type of thing comes to an end. These are young girls, some of them less than 16 years. Image the abuse and the desecration of the land.

” The present Government will take necessary actions to put an end to this”.