22 dead in auto crash involving Malawian footballers, supporters 

By Biodun Busari

No fewer than 22 people were feared dead while others suffered injuries in a road accident involving football fans in Northern Malawi.

The Malawian police said the accident happened on Sunday morning after a 10-ton truck, carrying over 80 passengers, including football players and supporters of a division one league overturned.

The Malawian local media disclosed that the crash occurred on the Karonga-Chitipa M26 Road, according to a police report.

“The driver lost control due to speeding and failed to negotiate the left bend. He hit the road embankment and the truck overturned sideways,” read the report.

Police feared the death toll could rise as a result of the severity of head injuries sustained by some of the wounded people.

Youth and Sports Minister Uchizi Mkandawire revealed that he was shocked by the number of people killed in the accident.

“We are so saddened and grieved. I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families.

“Let me further wish all those who have sustained various degrees of injuries a quick recovery and good health,” said Mkandawire.

Following the fatal accident, all Sunday’s football fixtures were postponed in Northern Malawi to honour the deceased.

Malawi has lately seen a rise in road accidents with police indicating that 1,529 people were killed and 573 others sustained injuries in 5,553 accidents that happened in 2022.