2024: You’re competent, capable to transform Ondo, group tells Funmi Ayinke

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A non-partisan group, under the aegis of Ondo Progressive Forum (OPF) has urged Mrs. Funmilayo Waheed Adekojo FunmiAyinke, to contest for the next years governorship election in Ondo State.

The group in a communique signed by its President, Comrade Abiloro Feranmi and General Secretary, Issac Odunayo, after its emergency meeting in Akure, the State capital, asked FunmiAyinke to thrown her hat in the ring.

They assured her of 100 percent support, stating that all their members across the 18 Local Governments of the state are ready to mobilize for her immediately after she responds to their demand.

According to the communique,” FunmiAyinke is one of the most successful Civil/Mechanical Engineers in Africa and she has directly and indirectly created over 2,000 jobs for Nigerians through her FunmiAyinke Nigeria Limited and her numerous business outfits, which are reputable organisations, focused on advancing lives.

“Her company, FunmiAyinke Nigeria Limited is unarguably, one of the most successful Construction Companies with a reputable brand name in the continent of Africa”

Speaking with newsmen, the group’s secretary, Issac Odunayo, said that all their members have made thorough research and have concluded that FunmiAyinke is the best for the job at this time.

He said the group, without minding the Senatorial district she’s from will give her adequate support

”She will use her magic wands of transformation and development to rescue the unemployed youth, artisans, civil servants, students and others who eagerly want Ondo State to become the best place to live in Nigeria.

” The destiny of Ondo State and good visions of all the past and present leaders of the State can only be achieved if our state is in the hand of a prudent, purposeful, and transparent personality like FunmiAyinke after this administration.

The group resolved in their communique to visit all the traditional rulers in Ondo State , APC leaders, non Indigenes leaders, trade unions, and other stakeholders that they are satisfied with the excellent performances of FunmiAyinke in the private sector and that they have assurance that she will replicate it in public sector if she’s given opportunity to serve.

The communique noted that FunmiAyinke “is an advocate of good governance and a philanthropist who has assisted countless numbers of less privileged Nigerians to achieve their targeted goals in different sectors and having such a technocrat as our governor in Ondo State should be a collective efforts of all.