2024 gov poll: Funmi Ayinke capable of transforming Ondo — Group

By Dayo Johnson

THE Ondo Progressive Forum, OPF, yesterday, urged Mrs. Funmilayo FunmiAyinke, to contest the next 2024 governorship election in Ondo State.

The group, in a communiqué by its President and General Secretary, Messrs Abiloro Feranmi and Issac Odunayo, after its emergency meeting in Akure, urged FunmiAyinke to throw her hat in the ring.

The OPF stated that its members across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state are ready to mobilize for her after she responds to their demand.

The communiqué reads: “FunmiAyinke is one of the most successful Civil/Mechanical Engineers in Africa and she has directly and indirectly created over 2,000 jobs for Nigerians through her FunmiAyinke Nigeria Limited and her numerous business outfits, which are reputable organisations, focused on advancing lives.

“Her company, FunmiAyinke Nigeria Limited is unarguably, one of the most successful construction companies with a reputable brand name in the continent of Africa.

”The destiny of Ondo State and good visions of all the past and present leaders of the State can only be achieved if our state is in the hand of a prudent, purposeful, and transparent personality like FunmiAyinke after this administration.”